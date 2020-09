No hope from insensitive govt: Akhilesh on death of Hathras gangrape victim

supremo on Tuesday condoled the death of the Hathras gangrape victim, and said "no hope" is left from the "insensitive government".

"A dalit daughter, who was victim of gangrape and brutality ultimately died. I condole her death. No hope is left with present insensitive government," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman fromHathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

