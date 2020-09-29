No hope from insensitive govt: Akhilesh on death of Hathras gangrape victim

-
ALSO READ
BJP's attitude towards students devoid of humanity: Akhilesh on JEE, NEET
New education policy's objective is to implement RSS agenda: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav welcomes SAD's decision to quit NDA against farm bills
BJP govt's exploitative Bills will turn farmers into labourers: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav passes away due to coronavirus
-
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condoled the death of the Hathras gangrape victim, and said "no hope" is left from the "insensitive government".
"A dalit daughter, who was victim of gangrape and brutality ultimately died. I condole her death. No hope is left with present insensitive government," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman fromHathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning.
The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU