By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee made WB a safe-haven for 'nefarious activities': Supriyo
Mamata leaves for north Bengal to hold review meetings after 7 months
Mamata attacks Centre, says her govt has nothing to hide on donations
It's good that rotten elements are leaving: Mamata to TMC leaders
WB weighing options of holding final-year varsity exams before puja: Mamata
-
Hitting out at the Mamata
Banerjee government over continued political violence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister will be be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive.
Addressing a party rally here, Shah alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was steeped in corruption resulting in alienation of the masses.
He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.
Shah's assertions came on a day West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP.
"I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats... political violence and intimidation by the TMC won't yield any benefit. BJP president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked, so many our party workers have been killed," he said.
"The more violence you (the TMC) perpetrate, the more stronger the BJP will emerge," he asserted.
Taking a swipe at the TMC over a string of desertions ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP leader said, "By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU