Cannabis in India: Delhi, Mumbai high on pot consumption, says report

After the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, several friends of the actor have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) which claims it has busted a ring of suppliers of marijuana and cannabis, from all over India. In India, cannabis is used as (a) bhang, which is legally available in many states and (b) ganja and charas, which are illegal according to the international drug conventions and the Indian law (the NDPS Act, 1985).

About 2.8 per cent of Indians aged 10-75 years (3.1 crore individuals) are current users of any cannabis product. States ...