Ramcharitmanas row: VHP attacks SP on Swami Prasad Maurya's elevation

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has hit out at chief Akhilesh Yadav after he appointed Swami Prasad Maurya as the party's general secretary despite his controversial remark on Ramcharitmanas.

"The Samajwadi Party, by making him (Maurya) general secretary, has only confirmed that it endorsed his statement," the VHP chief Alok Kumar said.

He claimed that ahead of the next general elections in 2024, attempts were being made to hurt the sentiments. "People have been patient but they won't be for long," Kumar added.

Earlier this month, Maurya sparked a major controversy after he called for the deletion of certain "insulting comments and sarcasm" in Ramcharitmanas, based on the epic Ramayana, that he claimed were targeted at particular castes and sects.

Amid the continuing outrage over the remark, the president Akhilesh was shown black flags on Saturday at the Maa Pitambara 108 Mahayagya on the banks of the Gomti river in Daliganj, Lucknow.

Earlier, on Saturday, MLC Maurya met the SP chief at the party office here.

Refusing to apologise for his remark, Maurya said his party was seeking justice for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the backward classes of the country.

On Akhilesh's stand on his statement on Ramacharitmanas, Maurya said, "He is the national president of our party. He will make a statement when he deems it fit."

Speaking to ANI earlier, Maurya, who was formerly with the BJP, said, "I don't have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed."

A case against Maurya was also filed at the Hazratganj police station for allegedly outraging religious feelings with his remark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)