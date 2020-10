Caste politics not good for Bihar in long run: Vikassheel's Mukesh Sahni

Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which could not reach an accommodation with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance in Bihar, has dramatically walked over to the other side of the fence and is going to contest 11 seats, which the BJP has allotted it, in the upcoming Assembly polls. He speaks to Shikha Shalini about his plans.

Edited excerpts: Don’t you think your caste (Nishad) base is not big enough to justify your claim to the number of seats you have? It is a fact that caste politics in Bihar intensified after 1990. The general belief is that you have ...