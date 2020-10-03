Centre conspired to defame Maharashtra in Sushant case, alleges Cong

-
Maharashtra Congress on Saturday
accused the Centre of conspiring to defame the state in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and demanded formation of an SIT to nab the conspirators.
The BJP, however, denied the allegation and said it wanted justice for Rajput.
Congress made the allegations after the AIIMS' medical board ruled out murder in Rajput's death, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".
In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case.
State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged, "The official confirmation by the AIIMS panel proves that the investigation by Mumbai Police was genuine and honest. It is also clear that it was a conspiracy of the Modi government with the help of their fake media allies to defame Maharashtra."
"We demand the Maharashtra government to form an SIT to nab the conspirators and their mastermind and to find the originators of social media racket by the BJP IT team. We want appropriate action to be taken against these fake channels to save our democracy," he said.
When contacted, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye rubbished Sawant's allegations.
"Our objective is to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. What is the hurry in drawing conclusions? Let the detailed report come," he said.
Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.
The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation.
However, the CBI took over the probe into the high- profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod.
Earlier this week, the central probe agency had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput's death case and that all aspects were under investigation.
