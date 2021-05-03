Centre-state relationship: Going just got tougher for Narendra Modi govt

A more assertive non-Congress, non-BJP opposition is on the cards after the stupendous victory of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Left Front in Kerala, and the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

This is bound to manifest itself in fora like the GST Council, but more immediately in the distribution of vaccines to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, as both Pinarayi Vijayan and Mamata Banerjee announced tackling the pandemic would be their top priority and made it clear that a slowdown in vaccine delivery to states not ruled by the BJP would not be tolerated. At her press conference after the ...