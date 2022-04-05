Chandigarh issue: Haryana Assembly passes resolution against Punjab's move

The Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, noting with concern the resolution recently passed by the Assembly staking claim over the Union Territory of .

Chief Minister thanked the members of the rival political parties for unanimously supporting the resolution brought by his government in the House.

Khattar said the discussion held for around three hours on the resolution.

While moving the resolution earlier, Khattar raked up the issues of the construction of the SYL canal and transfer of Hindi-speaking areas to the state.

Khattar also raised the issue of Bhakra Beas Management Board and the matter related to the posting of officials in Union Territory.

The summoned the special session of the state assembly, days after neighbouring passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory of to the AAP-ruled state.

A political row had erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement that the Central Service Rules would apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of and Haryana.

While raising the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, Khattar urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the canal.

"This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022 recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the Central government," said the resolution read out by Khattar.

"This is not acceptable to the people of Haryana," the resolution said.

Haryana continues to retain its right to the capital territory of Chandigarh, it added.

