Chandigarh issue: Haryana Assembly passes resolution against Punjab's move

-
ALSO READ
Will defend reservation law strongly: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Manohar Khattar
No board exams for Classes 5, 8 this year: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana will launch campaign against drugs soon: Manohar Lal Khattar
1,234 Haryana students evacuated from Ukraine: Manohar Lal Khattar
-
The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, noting with concern the resolution recently passed by the Punjab Assembly staking claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked the members of the rival political parties for unanimously supporting the resolution brought by his government in the House.
Khattar said the discussion held for around three hours on the resolution.
While moving the resolution earlier, Khattar raked up the issues of the construction of the SYL canal and transfer of Hindi-speaking areas to the state.
Khattar also raised the issue of Bhakra Beas Management Board and the matter related to the posting of Haryana officials in Chandigarh Union Territory.
The Haryana government summoned the special session of the state assembly, days after neighbouring Punjab passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled state.
A political row had erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement that the Central Service Rules would apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.
While raising the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, Khattar urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the canal.
"This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022 recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the Central government," said the resolution read out by Khattar.
"This is not acceptable to the people of Haryana," the resolution said.
Haryana continues to retain its right to the capital territory of Chandigarh, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU