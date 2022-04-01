Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Manohar Khattar

-
ALSO READ
Will defend reservation law strongly: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
No board exams for Classes 5, 8 this year: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana will launch campaign against drugs soon: Manohar Lal Khattar
1,234 Haryana students evacuated from Ukraine: Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana govt using technology to curb corruption: Chief minister ML Khattar
-
On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states.
He also hailed the Union government's move to make central service rules applicable on employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.
The Punjab Assembly passed the resolution on Friday, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said now central service rules will apply to employees of the union territory, a move described as an encroachment on the state's rights by several parties.
"Chandigarh will remain the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Both states have several issues to discuss other than Chandigarh," Khattar told reporters here.
Khattar, who is a BJP leader, said the decision was taken by the Centre after considering demands and interests of UT employees.
The Punjab government is misleading the public on this issue, said the CM as he claimed that the move will benefit the employees "greatly".
Earlier, the employees of Chandigarh had to depend on the Punjab government for every single central government order, he added.
Previously, orders regarding allowances or other benefits issued by Union Government were implemented in Chandigarh only after Punjab issued a notification but now all these orders will be directly applicable to the UT employees, the CM said.
He said Punjab has not yet given the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission to its employees whereas Haryana had implemented the recommendations in 2016.
Employees of Chandigarh were also deprived of these benefits till now but now after the implementation of the new rules, they will get all these benefits, he said.
Khattar also told reporters that Gurugram will be developed into a "global city" and a meeting in this regard with leading real estate developers from across the country was held here.
Based on the suggestions given in the meeting, the government will plan to develop Gurugram into a "global city", he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU