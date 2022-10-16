JUST IN
Tejashwi Yadav will soon become the Chief Minister of Bihar, says RJD MLA
Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' completes 1,000 km; Rahul slams BJP, RSS
CM Patnaik requests well-wishers not to visit Naveen Niwas on his birthday
3 Andhra capitals announced to create enmity between people, says TDP
BJP came to power by defaming UPA, polarising people, says Raj CM Gehlot
Govt living in denial: Congress on India's Global Hunger Index ranking
Congress youngsters with me, seniors backing Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
Eradicating corruption is Haryana govt's utmost priority: CM Khattar
50 BJP women cadres arrested for trying to show black flags to DMK MP Raja
BJP govt failing to give security to Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Tejashwi Yadav will soon become the Chief Minister of Bihar, says RJD MLA
Business Standard

CM Mamata befooling people: Suvendu Adhikari in a letter to Piyush Goyal

Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, indicting Mamta Banerjee of befooling people by renaming schemes launched by Centre

Topics
West Bengal | Mamata Banerjee

ANI  Politics 

Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari

Bhartiya Janta Party MLA from Nandigram, West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote a letter to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, indicting Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee of "befooling people by renaming the schemes 'already' launched by Central Government".

While taking a dig out at Mamta Banerjee's Festive Schemes, Suvendu wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention towards a specific publicity material published and displayed by the Department of Food & Supplies: West Bengal Government". This poster, a copy of which has duly been annexed herewith. provides information about a 'Festive Scheme' made available to the AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) & SPHH (State Priority Ration Card) Ration Card holders for a limited time period starting from 23rd September 2022 till 30th October 2022."

"The message which is being circulated by the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, the Department of Food & Supplies; West Bengal Government on the occasion of Sharod-Utsav (Durga Pooja), Kaali Puja, Deepawali, and Chhath Puja is being promoted as a part of the now defunct 'Duare Ration' scheme & so-called (non-existent) 'Khadya Sethi' scheme", the letter stated.

"The Duare Ration (doorstep delivery of ration) scheme has always been in trouble since a was launched A vast majority of the Ration Dealers (distributors) objected to it and labeled it as impractical", Suvendu added.

"On the other hand, the Khadya Sathi scheme is lust another infamous 'Sticker Scheme' of the Mamta Banerjee Government. You (Piyush Goyal) must be aware that the West Bengal Government has been engaging in renaming the Central Government schemes to befool the general public into believing that the schemes are being provided by the State Government in order to claim credit of the benefits which are being provided by the Central Government. So. Khadya Sathi, is nothing but a label placed on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana", the letter concludes.

So this poster is another attempt to claim credit unethically. The food items that are being offered are actually being provided by the Central Government. But the State Government has made it look like their own in order to deceive people.

I also urged you to take note of this 'unscrupulous' act and seek answers from the West Bengal Government for this act", Suvendu Adhikari in his letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 09:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU