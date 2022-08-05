CM seeks legislators' cooperation in eliminating drug abuse in Tamil Nadu

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called upon the state's legislators to extend their full cooperation to the government initiatives in eliminating drug abuse.
Drug abuse was a threat to the society and it has to be completely eliminated, he said.
In a letter addressed to the lawmakers, the Chief Minister highlighted the evils of substance abuse and sought the MLAs support for the government to effectively tackle this menace.
"It is the most important duty of the government to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. We have a duty to prevent people, especially the youngsters from getting addicted," he said.
As part of a state-wide programme, it has been planned to observe an awareness day on the dangers of drug abuse on August 11, he said in a release here.
The MLAs should participate in the awareness programmes in their respective Assembly constituencies without fail, the Chief Minister urged.
