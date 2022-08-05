JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Puducherry CM, Congress cadres detained protesting inflation

Agitators said the imposition of GST on rice, milk and curd, the adoption of Agnipath military recruitment scheme and also lack of 'practical policies to guarantee employment' were highly condemnable

V Narayanasamy | Congress | Puducherry

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy
Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy among the party leaders and cadres who were detained in Puducherry on Friday during a protest against the "impractical policies of the NDA government."

Police sources said over 200 people belonging to the Congress including PCC president A V Subramanian, Congress legislator M Vaithianathan who attempted to reach the Raj Nivas (office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor) to stage demonstration against the Centre and also to condemn the "fragile economic policies causing inflation and worsening unemployment problem" were detained. Later, they were released, police said.

Police intervened and prevented them from proceeding beyond a point near the Government Hospital.

The agitators said the imposition of GST on rice, milk and curd, the adoption of Agnipath military recruitment scheme and also lack of 'practical policies to guarantee employment' were 'highly condemnable'.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 20:47 IST

