Complete denial of reality in Cong, not the same as it used to be: Scindia

There is a complete denial of reality in and the party has changed from what it used to be, newly inducted leader said on Wednesday, a day after his resignation from the party had the Kamal Nath government scrambling for numbers in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Former union minister Scindia was addressing media after he was formally inducted into the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of its president J P Nadda.



"My aim has always been to serve people and only a means to fulfil that. Dream we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in the last 18 months. There is denial of reality in Congress, it has changed what the party used to be," Scindia said.

The former leader also showered praise on the prime minister, saying country's future is totally secure in Modi's hands. "I feel fortunate that PM Modi, J P Nadda gave me the platform through which I can serve the people."



The is likely to name him as one of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and is also confident of forming the government in the state with his help, PTI reported.

Scindia, once a rising star in the Congress, was a four-time MP before losing in the 2019 general election. Scindia and Kamal Nath, who belongs to the Congress old guard, competed for the chief minister’s post after the party narrowly won the state elections in December 2018. Scindia's supporters in the Nath government were sidelined and his ambition to be the state Congress president wasn’t heeded, PTI reported.