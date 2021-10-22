Cong facing bad days due to non-fulfilment of its promises: Mayawati

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Mayawati says BSP won't fieled 'bahubali', mafia candidates in UP polls
Will ally only with small parties for UP elections: Congress' state chief
SAD-BSP alliance a new political & social initiative, says Mayawati
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
-
BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday lashed out at the Congress for making lucrative poll promises, saying it was facing "bad days" due to "non-fulfilment" of its promises and claimed there is a severe lack of public confidence in the party.
The BJP, she said, is also poised to face the same fate as that of the Congress due to its alleged failure to fulfil promises made to the people.
A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced that her party will provide smart phones and electric scooty to class 12 and graduate girl students on coming to power in the state, the BSP president asked why should anyone trust them.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president said, Congress has started making various kinds of lucrative promises like the BJP and SP as part of a electoral gimmick under which this party has talked about giving smart phones and scooty to girl students if their government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, but the basic question is who can trust them and how.
Questioning if the Congress party governments in some states have done anything to fulfil promises, Mayawati said, Congress has its government in Rajasthan and Punjab. Have they done something like this there so that people could believe them. If not then how can people believe them? This is the reason why there is a severe lack of public confidence in the claims and promises of parties like the Congress and BJP.
Mayawati also said, Because of deceit and non-fulfilment of promises, the 'bure din' (bad days) of Congress are going on and due to these very reasons the BJP's 'bure din' have also started.
The BJP will also have to bear the brunt of burdening people with inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. by showing them the dream of 'achhe din' (good days), the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU