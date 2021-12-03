Cong, Left, others move suspension notice in RS over Tripura civic polls

-
Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, DMK and AAP jointly gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday and demanded a discussion on the "alleged rigging of Municipal elections in Tripura".
The suspension of business notice was moved under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha procedures.
The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23.
The results of municipal elections in Tripura were announced on Sunday.
The ruling BJP has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats.
As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each.
