Cong MLAs call for Sidhu's exit over 'Rahul is captain' jibe at Punjab CM

cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu's jibe at the Chief that is the of Amarinder Singh has not gone down well among his colleagues pushing them to demand his resignation. It has been a double whammy for the cricketer-turned-politician since there is already an outcry over his visit to

of local bodies and tourism in Amarinder Singh-led government, Sidhu at a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday, said: " is my captain. It is he who sent me to is the captain of the captain (Amarinder Singh) also."

Reacting to the statement, minister asserted that if Sidhu did not recognise Amarinder as his 'captain' then he should resign from his post. "If he (Sidhu) doesn't recognise Captain sahab as his 'captain' then he should resign. Of course, Rahul ji is our captain but Punjab's captain is Sidhu sahab is an extraordinary person and has a long career ahead. He must choose words carefully," Bajwa said.

Echoing similar sentiments to the discourteous use of language, minister said that Sidhu should put down his papers if he disapproved Amarinder as the "It did not look good when I saw the clip. The way he said this thing was not good. As far as our party is concerned, we all respect our Rahul Gandhi and obey the commands. But when the was made in Punjab, with the permission of party high command, Singh was made the Chief Minister. If Sidhu Sahab did not like this, then he should go," Sarkaria asserted.

The echo grew louder as Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu also viewed that those who disrespected Amarinder should step aside from the government in the state. "In Punjab, is the captain and at level Rahul Gandhi is the captain. There is a discipline in the Congress party and everything runs as per the rules. The person who will not consider as a captain, they don't deserve to be a part of our government in the state," Bittu said.

Sidhu was one of the invitees, who went to to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor on November 28. His remarks at the event also created furore back home as he not only mentioned the Rafale deal controversy in his speech but also heaped praises on Pakistan Prime Minister

The Congress got embroiled in a controversy after a photograph with Khalistani went viral on social media.

In August, Sidhu had gone to for the oath-taking ceremony of as the country's Prime Minister. That visit also racked up a controversy after Sidhu extended a hug to and sat next to the 'President' of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir