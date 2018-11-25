Punjab CM Amarinder spurns Kartarpur invite citing Pak attacks on soldiers

Capt Sunday declined Pakistan's invitation to attend the corridor foundation stone-laying ceremony on the other side of the international border, citing terror attacks in his state and killings of Indian soldiers by troops as the reason.

In a letter to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Singh said it is a historic occasion, but regretted his inability to be present.

The said his reason for declining the invitation was twofold.

"Firstly, not a day passes when Indian soldiers are not killed or wounded on the Line of Control in Rather than moving towards normalcy, these incidents are escalating," he said.

Secondly, the claimed, Pakistan's (ISI) has started its nefarious activities in

"Since March 2017, the state has neutralised 19 ISI-armed and controlled modules, apprehended 81 terrorists and seized 79 weapons, numerous grenades of the HG-84 type made in Pakistan's Ordnance factories with Austrian know how, and some IEDs," the

The last attack took place in few days ago, on a peaceful religious congregation in a villages. Three men were killed and 19, including women and children, were wounded, Singh said, adding that the terrorists had been caught.

"I hope that the (of Pak) will understand these circumstances... It will not be possible for me to be present in on this historic occasion, despite the fact that paying my respects at Gurdwara Sri Sahib has always been my cherished dream which will hopefully be fulfilled once these hostilities and killings are stopped," he said.

Pakistan will inaugurate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Corridor, on the Pakistan side, on November 28.