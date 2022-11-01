Cong to file disqualification petition against 8 Goa MLAs who joined BJP

-
ALSO READ
Congress MLAs joined the ruling party BJP without any condition: Goa CM
Sena to send notices to rebels, seeks disqualification of four more MLAs
Adani Ports & SEZ moves HC against disqualification from JNPA tender
Relief for Shiv Sena rebels: Supreme Court pushes disqualification deadline
Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan faces threat of disqualification
-
The Goa unit of the Congress on Tuesday said it was going to file a disqualification petition against the eight MLAs who recently crossed over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Congress' strength in the Goa Legislative Assembly dwindled to three after the exit of eight of its 11 legislators in September. State Congress chief Amit Patkar told PTI that the party had received the documents required for filing a disqualification petition from the Assembly Speaker's office.
Former advocate general and current Congress MLA Carlose Alvares Ferreira would be drafting the petition and it would be filed soon, Patkar added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 17:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU