Cong will form next Gujarat govt, says Rahul Gandhi as he swipes at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party will form the next government in Gujarat, as he attacked the BJP-led central government for creating one India for the rich and one for the poor.
In the BJP model, which has created two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, resources of the country belonging to poor people are being given to a few rich people, he said.
Addressing a tribal rally, the Congress leader also said that the BJP-led government in the state had deprived tribals of their rights.
The BJP government will not give you anything, but take away everything from you. You (tribals) have to snatch your rights and then only you will get what is yours, he said.
Tribal people through their hard work build roads, bridges, buildings and infrastructure in Gujarat. But what did you get in return? You got nothing. Neither good education nor health service, he said.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, PM Modi is doing in India what he did in Gujarat as chief minister: creating two Indias, one for the rich and another for common people.
