Congress is so helpless, taking AIUDF's support to stay alive: Smriti Irani

-
ALSO READ
Smriti: Yogi will do justice in Hathras case, Rahul just playing politics
Rahul Gandhi a 'VIP kisan', sits on sofa on tractor: Smriti Irani
Rahul taking out yatra in support of middlemen not farmers: Smriti Irani
Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Congress leaders on farmers' issue
Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi's 'north-south' remark an 'insult' to Amethi
-
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive.
"The Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive. There's a phrase 'Doobte ko tinke ka sahara' (a person in a desperate situation needs the slightest support to survive) but can those who are finding support in each other, build a bright future for Assam?" Smriti Irani said.
She questioned, "Can those who are part of such an alliance that is limited to their politics, fulfil any of the promises of development made to people?"
The second phase of campaigning for assembly polls in Assam ended on Tuesday with all the players including the ruling NDA, Congress-led Mahajath making efforts to woo voters on 39 seats that will go to the polls on April 1.
The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates.
The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress.The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).
Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.
The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU