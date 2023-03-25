JUST IN
Rahul trying to divert and mislead people, insulted OBCs, says BJP
Business Standard

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trying to become 'martyr': Ravi Shankar Prasad

"Rahul Gandhi did the press conference in Delhi in a well planned manner. He wants to present himself sacrificial and take benefit in the Karnataka assembly election," the BJP leader asserted

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Ravi Shankar Prasad | Congress

IANS  |  Patna 

Ravi Shankar Prasad

After Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise to anyone, BJP leader and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress leader is trying to become a "martyr".

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Prasad said: "Congress party could have obtained a stay on the decision of Surat court. They have deliberately not obtained the stay order to utilise the issue during the Karnataka assembly election. He is trying to become a martyr..."

"Rahul Gandhi did the press conference in Delhi in a well planned manner. He wants to present himself sacrificial and take benefit in the Karnataka assembly election," the BJP leader asserted.

"The Congress party has a number of prominent lawyers. Why they did not obtain the stay. Today, Rahul Gandhi has again told a lie that he had not said anything in London... When his party wins election, Rahul Gandhi thinks the Election Commission is genuine and when he loses, the Election Commission becomes bad," Prasad said.

--IANS

ajk/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 20:27 IST

