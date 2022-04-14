Congress' Randeep Surjewala slams Centre over hike in fuel prices

The on Thursday slammed the Centre over rising prices of CNG and PNG and termed it "fuel loot."

Prices of CNG and PNG were increased by 2.50 per kg and Rs 4.25 per SCM respectively this morning.

Stating that due to increase in fuel price, the inflation is high, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Modi government's 'fuel loot' programme has increased inflation."

In last 14 days, CNG prices have increased by 11.60 per kg and PNG by Rs 10.10 per SCM. "How many more records will the inflation create and how much will it make people suffer." he wondered.

On Wednesday, the grand-old-party attacked the Centre on the issue of inflation with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying that inflation was at its highest in the last 17 months and that the Prime Minister should withdraw his "Achhe Din" statement.

"At 7 per cent, inflation is now highest in 17 months. I humbly request @narendramodi ji to immediately withdraw these 'Achhe Din'. People of India have had enough of 'good times'," he tweeted.

The has been targetting the government on the inflation and squarely blamed it for the skyrocketing prices of essentials.

