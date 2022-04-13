Sharad Pawar not casteist; Raj Thackeray's comments wrong: Ramdas Athawale

-
-
Slamming MNS chief Raj Thackeray for accusing Sharad Pawar of playing caste politics in Maharashtra, Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said the NCP chief never played caste-based politics but always took all sections of society along.
Raj Thackeray had recently accused Pawar-led NCP of playing a caste card in Maharashtra's politics.
"On the other hand, Pawar is a leader who takes Dalits and nomads along. He is known for his secular credentials in politics. It is very wrong on part of Raj Thackeray to say that Sharad Pawar is 'jatiyavadi' (casteist). I think Raj Thackeray is losing his (mental) balance," Athawale said in a press conference in Latur.
He also called for unity among leaders and activists who believe in the Republican ideology, observing that obtaining power solely on one's strength has become difficult at the Centre and in Maharashtra.
The Dalit leader, who heads the Athawale faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI), said he was willing to compromise for such unity.
"Different groups are being formed but that will not help in obtaining power. Prakash Ambedkar (of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) made good efforts but failed to come to power which is necessary for the development of Dalits," he said.
Athawale also said that he is an activist of the Dalit Panther which has completed 50 years and called for Republican leaders to join hands.
"I don't run after cabinet berth. But when the party I align with comes to power, I get a ministerial post," he said.
Udgir in the Latur district is hosting the 95th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan scheduled between April 22 and 24.
When asked if he had received an invitation as a poet to attend the literary meet, Athawale said he is a poet in Parliament.
"If I get an invitation for the Sahitya Sammelan at Udgir, I will attend," he said.
Athawale said the Narendra Modi government has launched various schemes for the welfare of Dalits.
"PM Narendra Modi is better for the Dalit community. It is because of him that the Constitution is being protected. He is not anti-Dalit,z" Athawale added.
