Third Front against BJP not possible without Congress: Sharad Pawar

Amid efforts by opposition parties to forge a united front against the for the next elections, Party (NCP) chief on Wednesday said that Third Front is not possible without the .

"The Third Front is not possible without . It is still the second biggest party in the country that is why it is important to take them along," Pawar said.

Some opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have called for opposition unity for the 2024 polls.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier met Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as part of efforts towards opposition unity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)