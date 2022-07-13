Congress sees politics in national emblem: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Centre has already issued clarifications on the controversy over emblem installed atop the new building.

Answering queries from reporters at Manipal in Udupi on the allegation that the emblem does not resemble the statue in Sarnath, he said it depends on the eyes of the beholder.

He said the emblem designed is similar to that at Sarnath and the face of the lion is also the same.

The Opposition's charge of fierceness in the new emblem is reflection of their way of thinking, he said.

Its fierceness shows our way of thinking. The angle from which the looks at it is different as they are trying to see in it."



A fresh row erupted on Tuesday over the emblem atop the new building, with the opposition accusing the central government of giving a ferocious look to the sculpture and insulting the symbol, while the dismissed it as yet another conspiracy to target Prime Minister .

He further said the country has an active prime minister. Our lion is fierce. believes in the sleeping lion and it reflects their culture, Bommai added.

Modi had on Monday unveiled the cast of the emblem on top of the new building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)