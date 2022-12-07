Congress, TMC raise issue of denial of Parliament panel chairmanship in LS

The and Trinamool on Wednesday raised the issue of the two parties being denied parliamentary standing committee chairmanship as has been the convention in the past.

Raising the issue in the on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Leader of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay flagged changes made in the composition of the committees in October.

"The convention of appointing chairman of parliamentary committees from opposition parties is being done away with," Chowdhury said.

Bandyopadhyay said that despite the being one of the largest party in the Lok Sabha, it was informed by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry that it will not be given chairmanship of any committee.

In a reconstitution of parliamentary panels, notified by secretariats of both and Rajya Sabha, chairpersons of several committees were changed in the Congress.

The Congress and had lost chairmanship of four key parliamentary panels including the committee on Home Affairs and Information Technology, and no longer head any major committee.

With the rejig in composition brought in by the in October, the chairpersons of the six major parliamentary committees home, IT, defence, external affairs, finance and health belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

