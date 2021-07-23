Constitutional institutions need to be in sync: Bengal Guv to speaker

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and discussed the need for constitutional institutions to be in sync to serve public interest.

Dhankhar tweeted that the Speaker called on him at the Raj Bhavan here.

"The two deliberated for an hour traversing issues and emphasizing constitutional institutions need to be in sync to subserve larger public interest," the governor wrote on the microblogging site.

Banerjee had recently complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about "excessive interference" on the part of governor in matters related to parliamentary democracy and functioning of the House.

Dhankhar further said, "Constitutional bodies working in tandem and coordination is quintessential for functional democracy. Democracy blossoms as a consequence of this wholesomeness.

"Traditions and practices are our legacy from the past and the same need to be nurtured in healthy manner," he added.

