In poll preparation, BJP chief Nadda to address party's UP executive meet

The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its state executive meeting on Friday to chart out its political roadmap for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, due early next year.

The inaugural session of the meeting will be addressed virtually by national President J.P. Nadda.

State chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that a meeting, comprising party national leaders, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state organisational leaders and president of frontal wings, will be held on July 15 to finalise the agenda.

The meeting comes immediately after the claimed a landslide victory in the three-tiered panchayat elections, two phases of which were marred by violence.

The panchayat results have firmed up BJP's presence in the rural interiors and is a major booster for the Assembly polls.

The state executive is being held after the recent rejig in the Narendra Modi cabinet in which seven MPs from the state were included in the union cabinet with an eye on caste and regional balancing.

Party sources said that the state executive will also give the nod for a slew of programmes to mobilise party cadres for the upcoming elections.--IANS

amita/dpb

