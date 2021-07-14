In poll preparation, BJP chief Nadda to address party's UP executive meet

-
ALSO READ
UP's next CM to be decided by party after Assembly polls, says minister
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
BJP govt worked more in 4 years in UP than SP and BSP in 15 years: Maurya
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
Yogi govt trying to tilt panchayat polls in BJP's favour: Akhilesh Yadav
-
The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its state executive meeting on Friday to chart out its political roadmap for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, due early next year.
The inaugural session of the meeting will be addressed virtually by BJP national President J.P. Nadda.
State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that a meeting, comprising party national leaders, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state organisational leaders and president of frontal wings, will be held on July 15 to finalise the agenda.
The meeting comes immediately after the BJP claimed a landslide victory in the three-tiered panchayat elections, two phases of which were marred by violence.
The panchayat results have firmed up BJP's presence in the rural interiors and is a major booster for the Assembly polls.
The state executive is being held after the recent rejig in the Narendra Modi cabinet in which seven MPs from the state were included in the union cabinet with an eye on caste and regional balancing.
Party sources said that the state executive will also give the nod for a slew of programmes to mobilise party cadres for the upcoming elections.--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU