CR Patil takes charge as new chief of Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat unit

CR Patil took charge as the new chief of BJP's Gujarat unit at the party office on Tuesday. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Navsari.
Patil has been appointed in place of Jitu Vaghani, who completed his tenure as party's Gujarat unit president.
"Congratulations to Shri CR Patil on being appointed as the new president of the BJP. Best wishes for Gujarat BJP to move forward under your leadership," tweeted Vaghani.
On Monday, the BJP appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both Lok Sabha MPs, as presidents of its Gujarat and Ladakh units."BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as president of Gujarat and Ladakh BJP units respectively," said a statement issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.
