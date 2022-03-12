Congress Working Committee to meet on Sunday at 4 pm after election debacle

-
The highest decision making body of the Congress -- the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is to meet on Sunday at 4 p.m. to discuss the poll debacle in five states. The meeting comes in the wake of the G23 leaders putting pressure on the party to advance the internal polls and had met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.
The G23 leaders in the meeting on Friday discussed the issue that there should be no more delay in electing the new president of the party and an AICC session should be called in to discuss the poll debacle, sources said.
Sources also said that it is necessary to fix the accountability for the poll debacle and urgent changes are required in the composition of the CWC.
Sources said that the organisational polls were also discussed in the meeting at Azad's residence.
The meeting was held a day after party's drubbing in the Assembly elections held in five states. The Group-23 (G-23) leaders who met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence included Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma and Akhilesh Prasad Singh while some leaders joined virtually.
There is simmering tension within the Congress after the poll debacle, and the G-23 leaders are reportedly miffed with the style of functioning of the party leadership.
