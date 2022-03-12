AAP to launch membership drive in southern states, take out foot marches

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
'Love letter from favorite agency': Raghav Chadha on ED notice to AAP
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to launch a massive membership drive in the southern states to build on the momentum of its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly polls.
The party will start its membership drive in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep, senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti said on Friday.
"After the thunderous victory of the party in Punjab, people from the southern regions have started showing interest in the politics of our party. We are receiving an unprecedented response from southern India," he told reporters.
"Seeing the mood of the people and taking into account the response that our teams in the southern states have been receiving, we have decided to kick off membership campaigns throughout the region," he added.
Bharti said the membership drive will be carried out by the party's local teams.
"These campaigns will actively penetrate deep into Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep," he said.
"I call upon all those who feel the need to bring a change in Indian politics to join the AAP and be a part of the revolution," he said.
The AAP leader said his party has also decided to take out foot marches across the southern states in phases.
"This sequence will begin on April 14 on Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary with our first foot march in Telangana. We will cover each and every assembly constituency of the region. Through these foot marches, we will take the politics of Kejriwal ji and the ideals of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh to every resident of the region," said Bharti.
"We will highlight the difference that the AAP has made in the lives of all those who live in Delhi," he said.
The AAP has its units in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar.
The party had contested the assembly polls in Karnataka and Telengana in 2018 as part of its efforts to make inroads into south India but could not open its account.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU