Prez Droupadi Murmu to begin 2-day visit to her home state Odisha today
Delhi govt succeeds in identifying air pollution sources in real-time: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government's attempt to identify sources of air pollution on a real-time basis has started showing results.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government's attempt to identify sources of air pollution on a real-time basis has started showing results.

Referring to a media report that said pollution levels in Delhi's Anand Vihar improved significantly after interventions by the environment department in November 2022, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has been using the "best technology" and "best brains" for it.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Our latest attempt to identify sources of pollution on a realtime basis has started showing results. Such an exercise is happening for the first time in India. We are using the best technology and the best brains."

Earlier, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 that was tabled in Parliament on January 31 said the number of good, satisfactory and moderate days increased to 197 in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2016.

It further said that the number of poor, very poor and severe days reduced to 168 in 2021 as compared to 246 in 2016.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 11:48 IST

