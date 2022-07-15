Delhi wall collapse: LG says probe underway into 'unfortunate incident'

-
ALSO READ
Rescue operations underway for 14 workers trapped in China coal mine
Service charge issue: Restaurants body, owners says govt's move unfortunate
Part of under-construction tunnel in J-K collapses; 3 rescued, 10 trapped
US court approves $1 bn settlement deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
Government orders probe into Tata Nexon EV fire incident in Mumbai
-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said a probe is underway into the "unfortunate" wall collapse incident in the capital's Alipur area that claimed the lives of five people.
Nine people were also injured after the wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in Alipur this afternoon, according to police.
"Saddened at the tragic loss of precious lives in a wall collapse in Alipur, North Delhi. The reasons behind the unfortunate incident are being inquired (into) and the injured are being provided necessary medical aid," Saxena said in a tweet.
According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the wall was being constructed on private land in Bakoli village and the sub-divisional magistrate had issued a restraining order on the construction.
A case has been registered in the matter and two people have been arrested, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU