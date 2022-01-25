Democracy is in deep peril in Bengal, no constitutional norms: Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that is in deep peril in the state adding that the is also away from constitutional norms.

" is in deep peril here. is much away from constitutional norms," the state Governor said while speaking to media persons after paying homage to Dr BR Ambedkar at his statue in the Assembly on Tuesday on the occasion of Voters' Day.

The Governor also said that government officers in the state do not follow rule of law.

"Government officers (in the state) have forgotten rules. Their actions are far distanced from constitutional norms and their conduct regulations. They're playing with fire. They are under the wrong impression if they think what can the man in Raj Bhavan do," Dhankar said.

"It is my duty, obligation and my constitutional oath to preserve, protect and defend constitution," he added.

Dhankar also alleged that voters in the state are not allowed to exercise thier right of voting freely and fearlessly referring to the post-poll violence incident.

"Voters are the most important stakeholder in A democracy thrives, sustains and blossoms only on the strength of voters. If a voter independently, fairly, fearlessly exercises his right, that is a sense of democracy. I am sorry to tell you that in a voter does not have that freedom. It is totally missing. We have seen post-poll violence of unprecedented level for those who dared to vote according to their right had to pay price with their life. Post-poll violence of that gravity -- arson, loot, rape, killings -- unheard of. We were put to shame before and global community. I appeal to everyone that democracy is imperiled, democracy is deeply threatened if the voter does not enjoy this right uninterruptedly and fearlessly. That is not the situation here," Dhankar said.

The state Governor also claimed that the state chief secretary and DGP do not respond to the call of the governor. "Have these officials become law themselves?" he asked.

Alleging that no rule of law is followed in the state, Dhankar said that more than 25 vice-chancellors were appointed without the governor's approval.

