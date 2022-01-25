Democracy is in deep peril in Bengal, no constitutional norms: Dhankhar

-
ALSO READ
Mamata govt not providing info sought, flouting constitutional norms: Guv
PM Modi attends democracy summit, to deliver national statement today
Protecting democracy a 'challenge of our time': Biden to world leaders
China furious at Biden's invite to Taiwan to its 'Summit for Democracy'
Pak 'values ties' with US as reports say it may skip Biden democracy summit
-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that democracy is in deep peril in the state adding that the governance is also away from constitutional norms.
"Democracy is in deep peril here. Governance is much away from constitutional norms," the state Governor said while speaking to media persons after paying homage to Dr BR Ambedkar at his statue in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday on the occasion of National Voters' Day.
The Governor also said that government officers in the state do not follow rule of law.
"Government officers (in the state) have forgotten rules. Their actions are far distanced from constitutional norms and their conduct regulations. They're playing with fire. They are under the wrong impression if they think what can the man in Raj Bhavan do," Dhankar said.
"It is my duty, obligation and my constitutional oath to preserve, protect and defend constitution," he added.
Dhankar also alleged that voters in the state are not allowed to exercise thier right of voting freely and fearlessly referring to the post-poll violence incident.
"Voters are the most important stakeholder in democracy. A democracy thrives, sustains and blossoms only on the strength of voters. If a voter independently, fairly, fearlessly exercises his right, that is a sense of democracy. I am sorry to tell you that in West Bengal a voter does not have that freedom. It is totally missing. We have seen post-poll violence of unprecedented level for those who dared to vote according to their right had to pay price with their life. Post-poll violence of that gravity -- arson, loot, rape, killings -- unheard of. We were put to shame before national and global community. I appeal to everyone that democracy is imperiled, democracy is deeply threatened if the voter does not enjoy this right uninterruptedly and fearlessly. That is not the situation here," Dhankar said.
The state Governor also claimed that the state chief secretary and DGP do not respond to the call of the governor. "Have these officials become law themselves?" he asked.
Alleging that no rule of law is followed in the state, Dhankar said that more than 25 vice-chancellors were appointed without the governor's approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU