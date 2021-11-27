China furious at Biden's invite to Taiwan to its 'Summit for Democracy'

-
ALSO READ
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
After meeting with Xi, Biden says US 'not going to change' Taiwan policy
Amid China threat, Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets in air force
China won't attack during President Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
Biden raises concerns over Xinjiang, Tibet as Xi warns of Taiwan 'red line'
-
Furious over US President Joe Biden's decision of extending an invitation to Taiwan for forthcoming online 'Democracy Summit', China urged the US to stop providing a platform to "Taiwan independence" forces.
"China firmly opposes the US's invitation to the Taiwan authorities to participate in the so-called Democracy Summit," China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.
"We solemnly urge the US to stop providing a platform to "Taiwan independence" forces," Zhao said, adding: "Those who play with fire get burned," Zhao added.
The spokesperson's remarks came after Beijing fined Taiwanese companies that have donated to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which supports democracy and criticises China's assertiveness in the region, Radio Free Asia reported.
"We will never allow [companies] that support Taiwan 'secession' ... or those that bite the hand that feeds them, to make money [here]," China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Zhu Fenglian told reporters.
Earlier this week, Taipei had detected nine Chinese planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers crossing Taiwan's air defence identification zone.
According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence, the planes flew to the south of the island, reported Sputnik.
Meanwhile, tensions around Taiwan have been escalating in recent months, as Chinese forces have held drills in the region, while the European Union and the United States have sent delegations to Taipei, causing concerns in Beijing.
Taiwan has split from China after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since been governing independently.
Beijing says that the island is a breakaway province, and considers any contacts between Taipei and other countries to be meddling in Chinese internal affairs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU