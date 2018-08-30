Demonetisation not mistake, but deliberate assault on people: Rahul Gandhi

chief on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister on the issue of demonetisation, saying he owed the people of the country an answer on why he inflicted such a deep wound when pressing problems like unemployment remained.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi termed demonetisation the country's "biggest scam" and alleged that money was taken from common people and given to "crony capitalists".

"Prime Minister Modi should answer why he inflicted a deep wound like demonetisation when issues like unemployment and low GDP rate remained," Gandhi said while referring to the RBI's report on the outcome of the demonetisation exercise.

According to the report, over 99 per cent of the banned currency is back in banks.

ALSO READ: Demonetisation achieved its main aim of making India tax-compliant: Jaitley

In a stinging attack, Gandhi also alleged that demonetisation was not a mistake and was done deliberately to attack the people.