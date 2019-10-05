State govt will benefit from Centre's schemes, says Rao Narbir Singh

As Haryana goes to the polls on October 21, state Public Works (B&R) and Forests Minister Rao Nabir Singh tells Nitin Kumar about the problems at hand and what the BJP government is doing to address them. Edited excerpts: With the Assembly polls a few weeks away, what achievements are you showcasing to the people? Our government has given Haryana what was completely ignored by previous regimes.

The last five years has seen the construction of 27,000 km of roads, which includes 19,300 km of repairing and widening, and 545 km of new construction. Haryana had only five national ...