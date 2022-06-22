Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai but communication established: Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
As Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado, BJP says no role in it
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Governor mandated to accept cabinet recommendations: Sanjay Raut
-
Even as rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with some party MLAs have moved to Guwahati in Assam, Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he has been holding discussions with Shinde and the talks are "positive".
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said Shinde has not put forth any conditions before the party, and that discussions are also underway with other Sena leaders who are with Shinde.
Raut expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their misunderstandings will be addressed.
It is difficult for him (Shinde) to leave the party and it will be difficult for us (the Sena) to leave him. Our dialogue is on. We spoke for an hour in the morning. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde, Raut said.
Our talks with him are taking place in a cordial manner and they have been positive, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.
Asked about the rebel MLAs moving to Guwahati, Raut said Let them go. Guwahati has a nice forest (nearby)Kaziranga (national park). The MLAs should see the country, this will help them understand it.
Raut said Shinde has not put forth any terms and conditions before the party.
He is a Shiv Sainik and it appears that he will stay in the Shiv Sena and spend his life in the party, Raut said, adding that there in no bitterness between the two sides.
Shinde and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray share a strong bond, he said.
Raut said Thackeray will also talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU