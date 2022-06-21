Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai but communication established: Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
Cross-voting in MLC polls: CM calls emergency meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs
Governor mandated to accept cabinet recommendations: Sanjay Raut
MLC poll: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde disappears with Shiv Sena MLAs
Non-BJP CMs may meet in Mumbai over political situation: Sena's Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena likely to skip opposition meet to decide presidential candidate
-
Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is not in Mumbai, but a communication has been established with him, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.
Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs had gone incommunicado, a party leader said earlier on Tuesday, a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA-comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress) suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.
According to sources, Shinde was camping along with some Sena MLAs at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said it is a fact that contact with some MLAs could not be established on Monday night after the Legislative Council polls, but the party has been able to reach out to some of them now.
"Eknath Shinde is not Mumbai, but communication has been established with him," Raut said.
However, Raut did not elaborate on the number of MLAs who have gone incommunicado along with Shinde.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor