Disgruntled MLA Dalmiya expelled from TMC for anti-party activities

-
ALSO READ
Another Trinamool Congress legislator jumps ship to BJP in Bengal
West Bengal minister resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet ahead of polls
Mamata Banerjee inaugurates development projects ahead of assembly polls
Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora
Full bench of Election Commission to visit Bengal today after Assam visit
-
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday expelled disgruntled MLA Baishali Dalmiya from the party for anti-party activities, sources said.
The Bally legislator has been publicly speaking against a section of the TMC leadership.
She had also claimed that there is no place for "honest and sincere people in the party".
In a statement, the TMC said that its disciplinary committee met on Friday and decided to expel Dalmiya from the party.
Her expulsion came hours after senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, joining the growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp in a tight spot ahead of the assembly election.
Dalmiya criticised the party leadership for Banerjee's resignation also.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU