Disgruntled MLA Dalmiya expelled from TMC for anti-party activities

The ruling Trinamool Congress in on Friday expelled disgruntled MLA Baishali Dalmiya from the party for anti-party activities, sources said.

The Bally legislator has been publicly speaking against a section of the leadership.

She had also claimed that there is no place for "honest and sincere people in the party".

In a statement, the said that its disciplinary committee met on Friday and decided to expel Dalmiya from the party.

Her expulsion came hours after senior leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the cabinet, joining the growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp in a tight spot ahead of the assembly election.

Dalmiya criticised the party leadership for Banerjee's resignation also.