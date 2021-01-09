JP Nadda targets Mamata govt, says TMC working with criminal instinct

(BJP) chief JP Nadda who is in West Bengal for a day-long tour, ahead of the state elections targetted ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that it is working with criminal instinct as BJP has lost about 130 party officials, 300 supporters in Bengal.

This is the second visit of the BJP President in two months, as his convoy was attacked last month.

"Last time when I came, the manner in which I was welcomed enroute Diamond Harbour, we were attacked under a plan by the administration and political party, the nation witnessed it. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took a strong note of this. Today when I am here again, I say so far so good," Nadda said while addressing a press conference here.

Nadda targetted the state government over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

"The ruling TMC is working with criminal instinct. Corruption has been institutionalised. The administration is politicised and the is criminalised in West Bengal. The point-blank attack on a protectee like me is a testament to the state of law and order to which a regular citizen is subject," he said.

"In Bengal, about 130 BJP officials and 300 party supporters lost their lives. This is rampant. I performed the last rites of 100 workers at Bagbazar Ghat on September 28, 2019. You have seen those visuals, the whole country saw that. In the span of one month, 6-7 workers lost their lives. TMC workers have done this due to political malice," he added.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said that she has been blocking the path of the welfare of farmers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to help farmers. But Mamataji is creating hurdles in the path. About 26 lakh farmers have registered themselves under PM-Kisan Yojana but Mamataji did not allow the scheme to function in West Bengal," he said.

"The debt of the state of West Bengal has increased to Rs 4.5 lakh crore and the income of closed relative of Mamataji has increased by 200 per cent. The credibility of Mamataji's government has been lost from the heart of the people of West Bengal," he added.

When asked if West Bengal CM will attend the meeting of CMs called by PM to discuss COVID vaccination drive which is scheduled to begin on January 16, Nadda responded, "How can I answer on behalf of Mamata as to what she will do? I hope that good sense prevails. Mamata should not let her ego come before people of Bengal."

Nadda confidently said that BJP will register their victory in by winning more than 200 seats.

"I visited four houses today, I took foodgrain from them and pledged that as soon as we will come to the power (in West Bengal), farmers will be felicitated with Kisan Samman Nidhi and make all efforts to bring them to fore in the mainstream. We will also resolve their issues. I assure you that Ayushman Bharat will be implemented here in letter and spirit as soon as we come to power here," he added.

"People of Bengal are showering their love and putting their faith in our party, It is giving strength to our workers. In the time to come, BJP will register their victory (in WB Assembly polls) by winning more than 200 seats," he said.

