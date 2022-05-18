Distracting people won't alter facts, India looks lot like Sri Lanka: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
Sri Lanka inflation surges to 21.5% in March 2022 amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka PM dismisses calls for interim govt to tackle economic crisis
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over rising inflation and unemployment and said India looks a "lot like Sri Lanka" and the Centre should not distract people.
The Congress has been accusing the government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment.
"Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," Gandhi said on Twitter.
He shared graphs of unemployment, petrol price and communal violence showing similar images of India and Sri Lanka citing various sources including armed conflict location and event data project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and have said that the situation in India is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister had to resign in view of the deteriorating situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU