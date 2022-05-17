Shah directs security forces to launch anti-terror ops pro-actively in JK

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also said that to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the union territory, a home ministry statement said.
The home minister conveyed this at a high-level meeting held here to review the security situation in the union territory, ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 30.
He directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively, the statement said.
The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, senior officials of the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
