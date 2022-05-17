Raj Thackeray won't be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he apologises: BJP MP

-
ALSO READ
Thackeray uncle-nephew duo plans to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple
Aaditya Thackeray postpones Ayodhya visit to June 15 amid RS elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Ayodhya today
Prominent crossing in Ayodhya to be developed, named after Lata Mangeshkar
Ready to welcome Raj Thackeray in Ayodhya, says BJP MP Lallu Singh
-
Opposing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit next month to Ayodhya, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday said that he will not be allowed to enter the city till he tendered a public apology for humiliating north Indians.
Calling it a protest for self-esteem, the BJP MP said during a press briefing here that if Raj Thackeray did not apologise, protests will be staged against his visit and he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya city.
On the question of whether the party has support for this protest, the BJP Kaiserganj MP said that it was his personal protest against the MNS chief for insulting North Indians and the saffron party has nothing to do with it.
He said that MNS chief should apologise to the north Indians for what happened intentionally or unintentionally in 2008, showing respect to them. Tendering an apology will not demean him, instead it will add to his personality, said the BJP MP.
Singh said that Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have historical relations since the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but the MNS chief has destroyed that relation between the two states as north Indians are living as second grade citizens in Mumbai. He added that he doesn't have any enmity with the Marathas but is opposing the tendency of one person Raj Thackeray, not the entire Maratha community.
The BJP MP claimed that he has the support of Janata Dal (United) in the protest.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5. On April 17, Thackeray had announced in Pune that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.
--IANS
avr/uk/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU