Don't tweet from AC room, go out and see BJP's work: UP min to Mayawati

Minister Anil Rajbhar on Saturday asked Bahujan Samaj Party chief to refrain from tweeting by sitting in an air-conditioned room but go out and look at the work being done by the government.

His statement came a day after the former chief minister alleged that there was 'jungle raj' in and the call of development was just a hoax.

Rajbhar, the state's labour and employment minister, was speaking to the media after conducting a surprise inspection of the Kannauj district hospital.

Rajbhar claimed that the has lived up to people's expectations, which is why it has received the mandate for a second term.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)