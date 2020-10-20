ECI seeks detailed report from Madhya Pradesh CEO over Kamal Nath's remark

The (ECI) has sought a detailed report from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item remark" at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi.

This comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the 'derogatory remarks' made by former Chief Minister on a woman minister.

In the run-up to legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister referred to Imarti as an "item", sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Kamal Nath's feudal mentality and said that Imarti Devi was a poor farmer's daughter, who had risen up on her own.

The BJP has also lodged a complaint with Election Commission against the former chief minister for his comments.

