Madhya Pradesh Assembly to hold one-day monsoon session today

-
ALSO READ
As Covid-19 cases spike, Madhya Pradesh Assembly session to be curtailed
Congress MLA who joined BJP appointed chairman of MP State Civil Supplies
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 1,019 new cases, 13 deaths, 948 recover
Ahead of bypolls, Madhya Pradesh BJP launches membership drive in Gwalior
Formation of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet likely to be completed by June 30
-
Madhya Pradesh Assembly is slated to hold a one-day monsoon session on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, along with Assembly's principal secretary AP Singh reviewed arrangements in the House on Sunday.
"Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, along with Assembly's principal secretary reviewed arrangements in the house, ahead of the Assembly session on September 21," the Madhya Pradesh Assembly said in its official Twitter account.
As many as 57 MLAs will attend the Assembly session in-person while the remaining will participate in the House proceedings virtually.
Earlier, Singh had said the Assembly will be holding a three-day session starting from September 21.
The monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin from July 20, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU