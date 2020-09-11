Kamal Nath cheated public, was necessary for his govt to go: Scindia

Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday alleged that former Chief Minister of had cheated the public and it was necessary for such a corrupt government to go.

"Whoever betrays my people or kills their rights, then it becomes my first responsibility to oust such a government from power. Former Chief Minister Cheated the public, it was necessary to oust such a corrupt government," Scindia, the former Congress leader who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said during an event to mark the Bhumi Pujan of development works worth Rs 70.84 crore and the inauguration of works worth Rs 21.08 crore in Damani of Morena district.

"After the Congress government came in power, did not even come to show his face in Dimani, whereas the Chief Minister of the people Shivraj Singh Chouhan came here to mark the Bhumi Pujan of development works worth Rs 70.84 crore and the inauguration of works worth Rs 21.08 crore in Damani of Morena district," he added.

Scindia said that Chief Minister Chouhan had an official meeting 15 days ago in Gwalior.

"Chouhan gave very strict orders to work towards stopping illegal sand mining in the state. Legal enterprises will be encouraged but illegal ones have to be completely stopped," he said.

Union Minister for Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present during the occasion.

