JUST IN
ED 'needs to wait' to take TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard to Delhi
No intention of making Hindi alone national language, says Rahul Gandhi
BRS' primary target is 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says party leader K T Rama Rao
'Real' Rahul Gandhi emerging out of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
Kharge rubbishes talk of him being 'Sonia's remote control', slams BJP
Opposition slams govt over India's UNHRC move on China's Xinjiang
National Herald case: ED questions Karnataka Cong president in Delhi
Uddhav-led Sena mocks Shinde, says he just read out 'Modi-Shah Chalisa'
BJP UP chief takes jibe at Rahul, tells him to start 'Congress Jodo Yatra'
Nothing found in raids because Sisodia didn't do anything, says Kejriwal
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Bihar govt nefarious coalition of casteist, undesirable elements: UP BJP
Business Standard

ED 'needs to wait' to take TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard to Delhi

Despite getting court order for taking Sehgal Hossian -- the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal -- into its custody, the ED will not be able to take Hossian to Delhi for now

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | TMC

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

Despite getting the court order for taking Sehgal Hossian -- the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal -- into its custody, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not be able to take Hossian to Delhi for further questioning, for now.

This is because despite allowing ED to arrest Hossian, the judge of special vacation court in Asansol in West Burdwan district of West Bengal, Ratna Ray Biswas did not hear ED's plea for transit remand to take Hossain to Delhi.

The judge refused to hear the plea because of technical errors in the transit remand application as well on grounds of time constraints.

As of now ED has three options. The first option is to apply for transit remand at another special vacation court at Durgapur, also in West Burdwan district, on October 14. The second option is to make a fresh application at the same vacation court in Asansol on October 20. The third option is to wait for the general court in Asansol to resume and make an application for transit remand at the special court of the agency there.

The ED had been trying to take Hossian to Delhi for questioning there for quite sometime.

Earlier, the central probe agency had also made any appeal to the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in the same matter earlier.

However, the judge of the Rouse Avenue Court advised ED to make that appeal to the special court at Asansol in this matter, since the case pertaining to Hossian is heard by this Asansol court only.

--IANS

src/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 06:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU