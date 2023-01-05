JUST IN
AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys
Cong slams K'taka BJP President's 'focus on love jihad' remark
Telangana 'power play': BJP set to launch programmes under 'Mission 90'
BRS for India, journey of million km begins with single step: KCR
There will be no probe by Central agencies against CPI-M leaders: Congress
Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar
Despite being educated, unemployment rate high among Kerala youth: Tharoor
With foot already in door, BJP expands booth-level footprint in Telangana
BJP to go solo in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections: Amit Shah
Shah seeks support for BJP in K'taka's Mandya, calls Congress, JDS corrupt
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Amit Shah
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Eighth session of 15th Kerala Assembly to begin from January 23

The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will be convened from January 23.

Topics
Kerala Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Assembly
Kerala Assembly session. Photo: ANI

The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will be convened from January 23.

A special cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the session from January 23, a CMO statement said on Thursday.

A ministerial sub-committee has been entrusted with the preparation of the draft of the Governor's policy address, it added.

The Left government is expected to present its budget for the next financial year during the upcoming session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala Assembly

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 16:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU