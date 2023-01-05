Eighth session of 15th Kerala Assembly to begin from January 23

-
-
The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will be convened from January 23.
A special cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the session from January 23, a CMO statement said on Thursday.
A ministerial sub-committee has been entrusted with the preparation of the draft of the Governor's policy address, it added.
The Left government is expected to present its budget for the next financial year during the upcoming session.
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 16:39 IST
